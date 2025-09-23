The Week 4 NFL schedule opens with a marquee 'Thursday Night Football' matchup when the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals meet in a NFC West rivalry game, offering an excellent opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. Both teams enter Week 4 with matching 2-1 records. Both sides feature plenty of star power with big-name players like Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp. There's also a full MLB slate on Tuesday with matchups like Mets vs. Cubs and Brewers vs. Padres in addition to ongoing WNBA and soccer action. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Tuesday, September 23

Here's how to claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for September 23

QB Sam Darnold, Seahawks, 1.5 Touchdown Passes - more (2.5x)

Darnold is in his first season with the Seahawks after an outstanding 2024 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, where he threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, earning his first career Pro Bowl selection. In the 2025 season, he has completed 52 of 74 passes for 663 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions, maintaining a passer rating of 104.7. In the Seahawks' Week 3 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Darnold completed 14 of 18 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns, leading Seattle to a dominant 44–13 win. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

TE Trey McBride, Cardinals, 0.5 Yards Rush + Receiving Touchdowns - more (2.48x)

In 2024, McBride had a breakout year, recording 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown and a fumble recovery touchdown. Through Week 3 in 2025, he has 17 receptions for 182 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards per catch. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

WR Tory Horton, Seahawks, 2.5 Receptions - more (2.5x)

Horton was a fifth round pick by the Seahawks in 2025 after an outstanding college career at Colorado State where he finished with 265 receptions, 3,615 receiving yards, and 27 touchdowns. His 2024 season was cut short by a knee injury after five games, but he left college as one of the most productive wide receivers in Mountain West Conference history. Through three weeks in 2025, Horton has caught five passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns, and he set a franchise record with a 95-yard punt return touchdown in Week 3. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 9.92x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay.