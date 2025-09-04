The highly anticipated 2025 NFL Kickoff Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in on tap for Thursday, positioning it as the key matchup for anyone placing Week 1 prop bets. In addition to Eagles vs. Cowboys, there are plenty of other opportunities to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season delivers a loaded lineup of matchups, highlighted by Chiefs vs. Chargers in Sao Paulo on Friday, Seahawks vs. 49ers in a key NFC West showdown, Aaron Rodgers' highly anticipated return to MetLife Stadium as the Steelers face the Jets, Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football in a showdown between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, and Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football. This ParlayPlay promo code gives new users the chance to get in on the action with minimal risk. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

Best ParlayPlay picks for September 4

A.J. Brown, Eagles, 79.5 receiving yards - more (2.17x)

Brown continues to assert himself as one of the NFL's premier wide receivers, finishing the 2024 season with 67 receptions, 1,079 yards, and 7 touchdowns over 13 games. Across his six-year career with the Titans and Eagles, he's amassed 446 receptions, 7,026 receiving yards, and 49 touchdowns, cementing himself among elite company. His impact and consistency have earned him three consecutive second-team All-Pro nods.

George Pickens, Cowboys, 59.5 receiving yards - more (1.92x)

Pickens had a solid season in 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording 59 receptions for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns over 14 games, averaging 15.3 yards per catch. He was traded to the Cowboys during the offseason, where he will join All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb. The combination of Pickens and Lamb will keep constant pressure on opposing secondaries.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 0.5 pass yards - more (1.77x)

ParlayPlay is offering this special promotion for the NFL Kickoff Game. Barring injury, Hurts will hit this number in the first quarter.

