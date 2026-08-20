Two NFL preseason matchups as well as a limited nine-game Major League Baseball slate highlight Thursday's sports calendar. Week 2 of the NFL preseason begins when the Las Vegas Raiders battle the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Chargers, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes the choice of a 50% deposit match or play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, Aug. 20

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, Aug. 20

QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders, 0.5 TD passes - Higher (1.01x)

Mendoza is again expected to see significant action against the Texans. Last week in a 27-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Mendoza completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown. Pick it at Underdog:

K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers, 1.5 extra points made - Higher (0.89x)

Dicker will look to get back on track after hitting just 1 of 2 extra points in a 27-7 win over the Texans in preseason Week 1. Dicker hit 34 of 35 extra points last season, including making at least two extra points in 10 of 17 games. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 0.5 TD passes - Higher (1.32x).

Mayfield is expected to see action against the Chiefs after sitting out the preseason opener. Mayfield finished the 2025 regular season with 3,693 yards passing with 26 touchdowns. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.71x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).