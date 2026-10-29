The Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers meet on 'Thursday Night Football' to kick off the Week 8 NFL schedule. There's also one American Conference and one Sun Belt Conference college football matchup, 11 NHL games, and three NBA contests to highlight Thursday night's sports calendar. That makes for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, Oct. 29

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, Oct. 29

WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers, 61.5 passing yards -- Higher

From SportsLine's Zack Cimini: "The Carolina Panthers laid an egg in a blowout home loss this past Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was an off game for the offense and quarterback Bryce Young that has to get back on track on a short week. Jalen Coker has been quiet two out of his last three games where he has had 18 yards or less of receiving. Still, he is just 66 yards away from surpassing his yardage output from a season ago. He has a solid night and bounces back in the yardage department." Pick it at Underdog:

QB Caden Veltkamp, Florida Atlantic, 2.5 touchdowns thrown -- Lower

Veltkamp has thrown two or fewer touchdown passes in three games this season, including zero in a 16-10 win over Florida International on Sept. 19. The SportsLine model projects Veltkamp to throw for 1.68 touchdowns on average against North Texas on Thursday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Jordan Lovett, Troy, 50.5 rushing yards -- Higher

Lovett has had 50 or fewer yards rushing in five of seven games this season. SportsLine's model is projecting Lovett to rush for 55 yards against James Madison on Thursday night. Pick it at Underdog:

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).