Sunday's sports schedule features five men's college basketball tournament championship games and seven NBA matchups, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top college matchups include the Big Ten Conference Tournament championship game between the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines and 18th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers, and the SEC Tournament championship game between the 17th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks and 22nd-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, March 15

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, March 15

C Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers, 9.5 rebounds - Higher (1.04x)

Mobley recorded 13 rebounds in a 128-122 loss at Orlando on Wednesday. The SportsLine model projects Mobley to grab 10 rebounds against Dallas. Pick it at Underdog:

PG Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers, 5.5 assists - Higher (0.94x)

Holiday is averaging 6.3 assists over his past 10 games. He has dished out eight or more assists in three of his last five games. The SportsLine model projects Holiday to register 5.6 assists against the 76ers. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

F Dominick Barlow, Philadelphia 76ers, 10.5 points - Higher (0.88x)

Barlow has scored 11 points in two of the past three games. He scored 14 points in a 114-98 loss at Boston on March 1. The SportsLine model projects Barlow to score 10.7 points against the Trail Blazers. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.59x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).