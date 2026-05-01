Friday's sports action will feature a full 15-game Major League Baseball slate as well as three NHL playoff and three NBA playoff matchups, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top games include an NBA Western Conference first-round clash between the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and fifth-seeded Houston Rockets, as Houston looks to stave off elimination in a Game 6 matchup, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, May 1

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, May 1

SG Max Strus, Cleveland Cavaliers, 3.5 rebounds - Lower (1.08x)

Strus has grabbed three rebounds or fewer in two of the games this series. The SportsLine model projects Strus to grab 3.2 rebounds, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

SG Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons, 28.5 points - Lower (1.03x)

Cunningham has gone under his points market in four of his past five games. The SportsLine model projects Cunningham to score 25.3 points, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SG Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, 5.5 assists - Lower (1.03x)

Reaves has dished out five or fewer assists in three of his last five games. The SportsLine model projects Reaves will dish out 4.3 assists against the Rockets, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.44x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).