With the Chargers and Buccaneers wreaking havoc on survivor pools everywhere through the first two weeks of the NFL season, those still standing are hoping for a stress-free Week 3. The Browns upset of the Buccaneers in Tampa in Week 2 took down a number of survivor pool entrants as Baker Mayfield came up short in his effort to exact revenge on the team that cut him loose. The Chargers, meanwhile, stumbled for the second consecutive week as veteran quarterback Justin Herbert struggled. So for those still alive in their survivor pool, its time to finalize your Week 3 NFL survivor picks. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Four teams on Sunday are favored by 6.5 or more points: Chiefs (-10.5) vs. Dolphins, 49ers (-8) vs. Cardinals, Seahawks (-7) vs. Commanders and Lions (-6.5) vs. Jets. Should you back one of them, or roll the dice a bit and try to set yourself up for more success later in the season? Before finalizing any Week 3 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team proven expert R.J. White is backing.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last nine years, going 803-705-41 against the spread to put him up more than 27 units on those picks at NFL betting sites since 2017. He has also delivered a 55% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last 11 seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017. He knows the NFL at a level that few do, making him the perfect expert to give NFL survivor pool strategy tips. And in Week 1, he wisely avoided the Chargers, the consensus pick, and backed the Jaguars, who handled the Browns 34-10. In Week 2, he avoided the Buccaneers.

Now, White has turned his attention to the latest Week 3 NFL odds and locked in his Week 3 survivor pool pick. You can only see who White is backing this week at SportsLine.

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Top Week 3 NFL survivor pool predictions

After studying all of his 2026 NFL Week 3 survivor options, including this week and the rest of the year, White is avoiding the San Francisco 49ers, despite being one of the most popular picks this week. Although they are 8-point favorites (-422 on the money line), the Cardinals have won four of the last 10 meetings, including a 24-23 victory in 2024 on the 49ers' home field. Arizona has already sprung one road upset this season when they knocked off the Chargers 26-14 in Los Angeles, and are poised to do it again.

Playing a divisional foe always involves risk due to the team's familiarity with one another. "(There are) stronger picks on paper to me than the 49ers," White told SportsLine. He notes that San Francisco has more future value on the board, so he's going to save the Niners for later in the season. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks

White says he's comfortable with saving a couple of his heavy hitters for later in the season, and he's found a surprising team to jump on in Week 3, while it still makes sense "and get them off the board early." The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which team is a must-back in your Week 3 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 3, all from SportsLine's top NFL expert all time.