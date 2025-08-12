With the addition of several marquee players over the last few years, the WNBA's popularity has increased significantly. Whether betting on WNBA games or WNBA player props, wagering on the sport has never been more popular. In this article, we will share all of the top sportsbooks that offer WNBA betting, the different ways you can bet on the WNBA and even WNBA betting tips to help you get started.

Betting on WNBA games

Every sportsbook will have the following three markets for each WNBA game: money line, spread and total. Some sportsbooks may have the option to choose alternate spreads and totals, but it isn't as common as those found when betting on the NBA.

Money line

Betting on the money line means choosing one team to win or lose, though the odds can vary depending on the size of the favorite. The bigger the favorite, the less opportunity you have to win by betting that team. Conversely, betting the underdog generally provides plus-money value if predicting the upset.

Let's say the New York Liberty are visiting the Connecticut Sun. The Liberty are -650 favorites, and the Sun are +440 underdogs. So in this instance, it would take a $650 bet on the Liberty to net a $100 profit, while a $100 wager on the Sun would realize a $440 profit if they off pulled the upset. While rare, it's also possible to see both teams splitting -110 favoritism (wager $110 to win $100) but money lines never feature two teams at plus-money.

Spread

Another way to wager is on the spread, or the margin of victory. In that same example, the Liberty are -11 (-110) and the Sun are +11 (-110). For New York, they would have to win by 12 or more points to cover the bet, though an 11-point win would generate a push (and a refund of the original bet). A bet on Connecticut allows the Sun to win the game outright or lose by up to 10 points for the win or 11 for the push. In each case, betting $110 would net the user a $100 profit if the bet was deemed a winner. It's also fairly common to see spreads with 0.5 point lines to prevent ties and pushes.

Total

The total is the combined number of points to be scored by both teams in a game. For the Liberty-Sun example, the total is 170 (with -110 odds on both sides). An Over wager would cash at 171 total points and above, while the Under would hit at 169 or below. If the game lands on 170, a push is declared and a refund is given. Similar to spread betting, 0.5 point lines are common to avoid pushes.

Betting on Caitlin Clark props

It's no secret that Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is the most popular WNBA player, and she also generates the most WNBA player prop action at sportsbooks.

When she hasn't played due to injury during the 2025 season, the number of bets on Indiana games has dropped by approximately 50%, according to ESPN. The Fever guard also received more bets to win the 2025 WNBA MVP Award than every other player combined before the season tipped off.

Knowing the increased level of interest when Clark plays, it is not uncommon for sportsbooks to offer profit boosts or No-Sweat Same-Game parlay tokens on marquee Fever matchups.

WNBA prop betting

With the WNBA continuing to gain popularity, player prop options may vary for each sportsbook. Some offer a wider variety of players and prop markets, while others may only offer props for a handful of players combined on both teams. Sportsbooks such as FanDuel may offer a wider variety of in-game options for player props comparable to other leagues. The most popular player props for WNBA are Over/Under and "Yes" markets.

Over/Under markets

Let's say a sportsbook lists Caitlin Clark's points prop at 19.5, her made 3-pointers prop at 3.5 and her assists prop at 8.5 against the Dallas Wings. You can bet on Clark to go Over or Under any of these categories for the game. So if you want Over 8.5 assists for Clark, you'd need her to get nine or more to win your bet. Combo props are becoming more popular with Points + Rebounds + Assists, or just Points + Assists or Points + Rebounds, as the most common markets to be found.

"Yes" markets

"Yes" markets offer players the option to hit a specific statistical milestone in a game such as number points, rebounds, assist, or a double-double and triple-double. Sportsbooks will offer odds on players to reach point levels in increments of 5 (10+ points, 15+ points, 20+ points, 25+ points, etc.), along with assist and rebound levels by increments of 2 (4+, 6+, 8+, 10+, etc.).

Betting a player to record a triple-double almost certainly will be at plus-money while double-double odds are more likely to see both minus and plus-money props depending on the player and their statistical prowess.

Other prop markets

Some examples of additional prop markets include team totals, double results, and Yes/No on overtime. Team totals are totals best for each team specifically, while a double result includes which team leads at halftime combined with the team that wins the game.

WNBA parlays

Many recreational sports bettors prefer parlays which offer players the ability to bet several outcomes in the same wager. If all outcomes are successful, the parlay is deemed a winner, while if at least one leg of the wager loses, the entire wager is graded as a loss. With each additional leg to the parlay, the more likely the odds will increase and the likelihood of winning becomes that much more difficult.

For example, if you were to bet a three-team parlay: Liberty -11 vs. Sun, Fever -2.5 vs. Wings, and Phoenix Mercury -3.5 vs. Atlanta Dream, it would generate potential winnings of up to +600 (assuming all are -110 odds). Removing one leg would decrease the potential winnings to around +260 odds.

Same game parlays (SGP) offer the ability to parlay props from a single game in the same parlay. An example of a three-leg SGP would be Liberty -11, Under 170, and Sabrina Ionescu to score 20+ points. With Ionescu's odds of scoring 20+ at -150 individually, the three-leg parlay would pay out +450 odds. Same Game Parlay Plus or SGPx wagers allow SGPs from multiple games to be combined into the same bet.

WNBA futures betting

There are plenty of options to bet futures including WNBA champion, name the finalists, and league MVP. For example, betting on the Indiana Fever at +1200 to win the WNBA Finals would generate a payout of $1200 per $100 bet. A bet on the Fever to face the Liberty in the finals would pay +1400, which would pay out before the series starts with the winner not required to hit that wager.

Player futures such as League MVP can be lucrative for bettors before and during the season. A'ja Wilson is a three-time WNBA MVP for Las Vegas and during the season is listed at +5000 odds ($100 would win $5000). Minnesota's Napheesa Collier at -1100 odds (risk $1100 to win $100) wouldn't provide much value in this case.

Additionally, bettors can wager at the start of the season on team victories (such as over/under 30.5 wins for the Fever) in addition to other props depending on the variety the sportsbook offers.

Live betting on the WNBA

Similar to other sports, live betting on the WNBA is a common offering at sportsbooks. If the Sun get off to a good start against the Liberty, their money line may drop to +250 (risk $100 to win $250) and the in-play line may drop from +11 points to +7.5 (-110). Depending on the flow of the game, money lines, spreads, and totals may shift significantly.

Spreads, money lines, totals and team totals are available for live betting at most sportsbooks, though live player props typically aren't offered at many platforms (FanDuel being one exception).

How do you bet on the WNBA Finals?

The WNBA Finals is a best-of-five series that takes place in October. Because there are only two teams left at that point, sportsbooks are more likely to offer more player props (including in-game player props) to drive a stronger betting handle. Totals may be lower with defense known to intensify as the conclusion nears. In last year's Game 5 winner-take-all matchup between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, New York won 67-62 in overtime to fall way below the 156.5 total.

Tips and advice for betting on the WNBA

Here are some tips if you want to get into WNBA betting.

In-game betting can be your friend

Look for favorites, whether players or teams, who may have gotten off to a slow start for an opportunity to bet them at better odds and spreads. If Caitlin Clark opens with a 3-point first quarter, her point total may drop from 19.5 to 16.5 at -110 odds. If you liked Over 19.5 points before the game tipped off, this might be a value to jump on heading into the second quarter.

If the Fever trail the Wings by 5-points at the end of the first quarter, you may be able to bet them at plus-money to win the game. If you're watching the game flow and think Indiana is primed for a comeback, you'll get better than -150 odds from the start of the game.

Keep an eye on travel and back-to-backs

The WNBA spaces out its games a lot more than the NBA does, but that doesn't mean that there aren't times when teams have to play on consecutive days or have a four-game road trip in a week. Because these spots are rare, WNBA teams may not be used to them, and you may get betting value from fading the team with the more tired legs.

Do your homework

It's all about doing a little research. The website stats.wnba.com is extremely useful for advanced metrics so that you can take a deeper dive for your handicapping.

Notice that a team prone to making mistakes is facing a team that forces a lot of turnovers? What about a team that doesn't rebound well going up against a team that crashes the offensive glass hard? These are the types of matchup advantages that can lead to you backing a team or player prop.