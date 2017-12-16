Drive Chart
North Carolina A&T wins 2nd Celebration Bowl in 3 years

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 16, 2017

ATLANTA (AP) North Carolina A&T won its fourth Historically Black College and University national title Saturday and did it while going unbeaten for the first time.

Lamar Raynard scored on a 1-yard sneak with 38 seconds left and the Aggies won their second Celebration Bowl in three years, defeating Grambling State 21-14.

''It's a great feeling to make history,'' the junior quarterback said.

N.C. A&T (12-0) claimed titles in 1990 and 1999 in addition to 2015, when the Aggies defeated Alcorn State 41-34 in the first Celebration Bowl.

''It's an awesome feeling to be 12-0 right now,'' N.C. A&T coach Rod Broadway said. ''I'm just extremely proud of our players and I'm happy for our school.''

Raynard, one of four finalists for the Black College Hall of Fame player of the year, completed 23 of 43 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown and had 17 yards on eight carries.

Raynard drove the Aggies 56 yards in seven plays for the winning touchdown, shaking off nearly throwing his third interception. Grambling (11-2) challenged the call, but the pass was confirmed an incomplete by video review.

Grambling was trying for a second straight HBCU national title as the Tigers edged North Carolina Central 10-9 last year.

''It was a great game, like two heavyweight fighters going hard at it,'' Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs said. ''They just made one more play than we did.''

Grambling senior DeVante Kincade, also a finalist for player of the year, completed 19 of 36 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns while also scrambling for 93 yards on 16 carries.

Franklin McCain III made the biggest defensive play for the Aggies. The red-shirt freshman cornerback ended a Grambling drive following the second-half kickoff with an interception at the goal line.

N.C. A&T marched down the field to go ahead 14-7 on Marquell Cartwright's 30-yard run.

Cartwright finished with 110 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Grambling tied it early in the fourth quarter as Martez Carter teamed with Kincade on a 29-yard TD pass to cap an 80-yard drive.

''I wanted to go out with another championship, but it just wasn't meant to be,'' said Kincade, who started his college career at Mississippi. ''I really wish I had another year to play at Grambling. It was an amazing experience.''

N.C. A&T's Lyndemian Brooks recovered a fumble at the Grambling 8 in the fourth quarter, but the Aggies came up empty when Cartwright tried to punch it in from a yard out on fourth down and was stopped by defensive end Brandon Varner.

Grambling went six plays on its final drive of the game but Kincade's pass over the middle was incomplete as time expired.

''It's awesome,'' said McCain. ''Not many programs can say that they went 12-0 and won a national championship. It's unbelievable.''

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. A&T: The Aggies became the first MEAC team to go undefeated for an entire season as they continued their run of success under Broadway. N.C. A&T is 40-8 with two HBCU national titles in four seasons under Broadway.

Grambling State: The Tigers are back despite failing in their bid for consecutive HBCU national title. Grambling is 38-11 in four seasons under Fobbs, a former Tigers captain who was hired after the team went 2-21 over two years amid player turmoil.

COACHING CONNECTIONS

Both head coaches have a deep connection with the other team. A&T's Broadway spent four years at Grambling, leading the Tigers to the 2008 HBCU national championship. Grambling running backs coach Lee Fobbs, the father of the head coach, was A&T's head coach from 2006-08.

UP NEXT

Grambling State: The Tigers return eight starters on offense and six on defense, meaning they should be powerful again in 2018 despite the loss of Kincade. Grambling opens next season with their first game ever against in-state Louisiana-Lafayette.

NC A&T: With Raynard and Cartwright returning, the Aggies should put up points again in 2018 despite heavy losses on the offensive line and the defense will retain plenty of experience. N.C. A&T opens next season at East Carolina in its first meeting.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:38
35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 0:38
7-L.Raynard runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
01:04
pos
14
20
Point After TD 14:16
99-M.Orozco extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 14:16
1-D.Kincade complete to 4-M.Carter. 4-M.Carter runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
00:57
pos
13
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:36
35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 7:36
22-M.Cartwright runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
03:50
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:43
99-M.Orozco extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:43
1-D.Kincade complete to 83-J.Jones. 83-J.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
02:22
pos
6
7
Point After TD 4:58
35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:58
7-L.Raynard complete to 22-M.Cartwright. 22-M.Cartwright runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
02:24
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 23
Rushing 5 8
Passing 12 15
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-13 9-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 327 391
Total Plays 63 80
Avg Gain 5.2 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 111 160
Rush Attempts 27 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 4.4
Net Yards Passing 216 231
Comp. - Att. 19-36 24-44
Yards Per Pass 6.0 5.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-9 1-6
Penalties - Yards 6-25 2-10
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 7-39.6 5-43.0
Return Yards 82 87
Punts - Returns 1-5 3-18
Kickoffs - Returns 4-80 3-69
Int. - Returns 2--3 1-0
Kicking 2/2 3/5
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Grambling 11-2 070714
NC A&T 12-0 077721
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
 216 PASS YDS 231
111 RUSH YDS 160
327 TOTAL YDS 391
Grambling
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Kincade 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 225 2 1 118.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 2905 23 4 143.7
D. Kincade 19/36 225 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Kincade 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 93 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 408 6
D. Kincade 16 93 0 31
M. Carter 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
167 854 10
M. Carter 6 12 0 3
L. Brooks 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 65 1
L. Brooks 5 6 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Carter 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 449 2
M. Carter 3 47 1 29
D. Davis 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 261 2
D. Davis 4 29 0 10
K. Ross 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 164 0
K. Ross 2 26 0 21
J. Jones 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 316 5
J. Jones 2 9 1 7
Q. Guice 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 357 1
Q. Guice 0 0 0 0
L. Brooks 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 231 3
L. Brooks 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Christmas 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Christmas 6-2 0.0 0
P. Cargo 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
P. Cargo 5-0 0.0 0
D. Dixon 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Dixon 5-0 0.0 0
D. Hogues 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
D. Hogues 5-0 0.0 1
J. Pouncey 48 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Pouncey 4-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
M. Williams 4-1 1.0 0
D. Hatter 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Hatter 3-1 0.0 0
D. Shy 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Shy 3-0 0.0 1
M. Meander 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Meander 3-1 0.0 0
J. Carter 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Carter 2-0 0.0 0
L. Banks 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Banks 2-0 0.0 0
B. Varner 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Varner 2-2 0.0 0
C. Johnson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 43 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Rockwell 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Rockwell 1-1 0.0 0
C. Wells 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wells 1-0 0.0 0
S. Edwards 49 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
C. Grant 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Grant 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Orozco 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
18/22 48/49
M. Orozco 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Carter 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 13.9 27 0
M. Carter 3 22.0 27 0
D. Fusilier 38 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
D. Fusilier 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Carter 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 6.7 5 0
M. Carter 1 5.0 5 0
NC A&T
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Raynard 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.5% 225 1 2 95.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.7% 2932 27 7 161.7
L. Raynard 23/43 225 1 2
K. Carter 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 79 1 0 166.0
K. Carter 1/1 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cartwright 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 110 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
244 1190 14
M. Cartwright 20 110 1 29
L. Raynard 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 185 4
L. Raynard 8 17 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 95 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 953 11
E. Bell 10 95 0 16
M. Cartwright 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 1
M. Cartwright 3 54 1 24
K. Gardin 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 361 1
K. Gardin 4 42 0 19
M. Wilson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 331 4
M. Wilson 2 13 0 15
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Taylor 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
K. Richardson 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
K. Richardson 4-2 1.0 0
M. McCain III 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
M. McCain III 4-0 0.0 1
D. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
D. Jones 3-1 0.5 0
S. Blue 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Blue 2-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
J. McKnight 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McKnight 2-0 0.0 0
J. Patrick 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Patrick 2-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-2 0.0 0
T. Echols 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Echols 1-0 1.0 0
K. Melton 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
K. Melton 1-1 0.5 0
M. Willis 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Willis 1-0 0.0 0
T. McCoy 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McCoy 1-0 0.0 0
M. Albert 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Albert 1-1 0.0 0
T. Abram 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Abram 1-0 0.0 0
J. Darden 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Darden 1-1 0.0 0
K. Kendrick 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Kendrick 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Nestor 83 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 33.9 2
G. Nestor 3 41.0 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wilson 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
M. Wilson 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Gardin 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
29 12.9 18 1
K. Gardin 3 6.0 18 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:59 GRAM 24 1:22 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:24 GRAM 8 2:18 11 23 Punt
11:44 GRAM 9 0:37 3 3 Punt
7:32 GRAM 14 0:00 1 11 Fumble
4:51 GRAM 35 1:08 3 1 Punt
3:05 GRAM 30 2:22 8 70 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 GRAM 22 3:24 10 71 INT
7:29 GRAM 35 1:18 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:35 GRAM 20 0:57 9 80 TD
10:26 GRAM 6 0:26 2 2 Fumble
8:22 GRAM 1 3:38 7 30 Punt
2:46 GRAM 13 0:56 3 3 Punt
0:33 GRAM 41 0:25 6 9
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 NCAT 25 7:48 15 63 FG Miss
5:23 NCAT 31 2:52 6 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 NCAT 47 0:50 3 2 Punt
10:54 NCAT 48 3:16 8 -34 INT
7:22 GRAM 25 2:24 5 25 TD
3:33 NCAT 28 0:14 3 0 Punt
0:37 NCAT 33 0:35 5 46 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 NCAT 20 3:50 7 80 TD
5:58 NCAT 14 4:14 8 42 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 NCAT 29 3:33 6 20 Punt
9:54 GRAM 8 1:28 4 7 Downs
4:34 NCAT 30 1:41 4 -17 INT
1:42 NCAT 44 1:04 7 56 TD
