No. 7 Alabama's shocking 24-3 loss at Oklahoma shakes up the SEC Championship Game picture and puts the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff hopes on life support. The loss drops the Crimson Tide to 8-3 and clinched the first three-loss season in Tuscaloosa since 2010. Oklahoma clinched a bowl berth with the win in Norman.

Over an eight-minute period in the middle of the game, Oklahoma took control of the game. The Sooners scored a touchdown before half, picked off Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to set up another short touchdown and nabbed a pick-six off Milroe to score 21 points in almost no time.

But even outside of the middle period, it was a total collapse by Alabama. The Crimson Tide mustered only 234 yards and surrendered 260 on the ground to the nation's No. 86 rushing offense. Milroe finished with 171 total yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold ran for 131 yards, while true freshman running back Xavier Robinson added 107 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss marks one of the worst for the program in years. The loss was the biggest for Alabama since the 2018 national championship game and worst against an unranked team since Virginia Tech in 1998. The three offensive points were the fewest for the Tide since 2004 against South Carolina. Alabama's other losses this season were as No. 1 at Vanderbilt, which was historic, and a thriller at Tennessee.

Oklahoma came into the matchup 1-5 in SEC play and 0-2 in home conference games. Its previous home showing was an astonishing 35-9 loss against South Carolina, one of the worst home losses in program history. The program had not beaten an FBS opponent since September and appeared unlikely to make a bowl game.

Instead, Alabama is the team whose future is suddenly uncertain. With Alabama and Ole Miss losing in Week 13, there are only four teams in the SEC with two or fewer losses: Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia and Tennessee. The Longhorns and Aggies play each other at Kyle Field in Week 14.

For the Crimson Tide, the loss effectively eliminates them from SEC Championship Game contention and makes the College Football Playoff unlikely. Alabama closes the season by hosting Auburn in Kalen DeBoer's first Iron Bowl on Nov. 30.