The No. 14 BYU Cougars (9-1) will try to avoid suffering back-to-back losses when they face the No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 battle. BYU had its perfect start to the season spoiled by Kansas in a 17-13 final last week, falling out of the College Football Playoff picture for now. Arizona State is riding a three-game winning streak following its 24-14 win at then-No. 16 Kansas State last week. This is just the second meeting between these schools this century, as BYU notched a 27-17 win in 2021.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium. Arizona State is favored by 3 points in the latest Arizona State vs. BYU odds, while the over/under is 49.5 points.

Arizona State vs. BYU spread: Arizona State -3

Arizona State vs. BYU over/under: 49.5 points

Arizona State vs. BYU money line: Arizona State -157, BYU +132

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State has won three straight games and five of its last six, including a 24-14 win at then-No. 16 Kansas State last week as a 7.5-point underdog. Freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt completed 21 of 34 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with sophomore wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 12 times for 176 yards and two scores. Leavitt has been improving as the season has progressed, keeping Arizona State in contention to win the Big 12 championship.

He has completed 61.3% of his passes for 1,906 yards, 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season. Senior running back Cam Skattebo has 1,074 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Arizona State has covered the spread in five straight home games and five of its last six games overall.

Why BYU can cover

BYU is suddenly in desperation mode after losing to Kansas at home last week, as the Cougars are now barely on the outside of the College Football Playoff picture. They still have a chance to get back on the right side of the bubble with a strong finish to the season, making this a must-win game. Junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff leads the offense with 2,281 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, throwing multiple scores in all but two games this season.

Sophomore running back LJ Martin leads the rushing attack with 90 carries for 501 yards and five touchdowns, while Retzlaff has 312 yards and four scores on the ground. The Cougars have already picked up road wins over SMU, Baylor, UCF and Utah this season. They have covered the spread in nine of their last 12 games, so they have been consistently undervalued.

How to make Arizona State vs. BYU picks

The model has simulated BYU vs. Arizona State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Arizona State vs. BYU, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?