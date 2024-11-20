Discussions centered around Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes rarely rely on common sense or context. I know these QB Power Rankings have been on the receiving end of plenty of Buffalo-related hyperbole because, for most of last season, Shedeur Sanders was not ranked.

I was labeled a hater for this. Shedeur spent so many weeks outside my top 10 not because of "hate." It was because Colorado finished 4-8, and I don't rank players the week after a loss.

Now that Colorado is good and winning games, a lot of people are yelling (to nobody in particular), "where are all the haters at now?"

Well, last year, the Buffs and Coach Prime received "hate" (historically known as "criticism") because after defying early expectations, they lost seven of their final eight games. You don't hear the criticism now because Colorado is winning football games. That's how it works for every team and every coach in every sport.

That's why Shedeur Sanders is receiving plenty of "love" in the rankings this week! He climbs up to No. 1 because he played well in a big win over Utah to keep Colorado's Big 12 hopes alive, and also because Jaxon Dart had the week off, Jalen Milroe played Mercer and Dillon Gabriel struggled against Wisconsin.

So I must "hate" them by knocking them down a few pegs. It's just how it works. As for how the rankings work, here's a reminder.

This is not a NFL Draft board ranking, nor is it based on any kind of statistical formula. Your numbers matter, sure, but overall, I'm ranking quarterbacks based on the "juice" they have at the current moment in time. It's a combination of how well you're playing, what you have accomplished and what you might accomplish in the near future. If you believe a QB I haven't listed should be listed, I only kept them off the list because I don't like you. Or, perhaps it's this second part.

I don't rank any QB the week after a loss, or if they're injured. You could be the greatest QB of all time, but if you lose on Saturday, you won't be here. If you win, it's because your teammates did their jobs. If you lose, it's on you. Embrace it. Also, if you're currently injured and unavailable to play, sorry, but you're out here too. Availability is the most important ability.

Honorable Mention: Drew Allar, Penn State; Carson Beck, Georgia; Devon Dampier, New Mexico; Jordan McCloud, Texas State; Parker Navarro, Ohio