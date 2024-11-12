Welcome to the college football graveyard, Oklahoma State. There are some teams you just know, entering any given college football season, they're going to be really bad. Oklahoma State was not one of those.

The Cowboys were picked to finish third in the preseason Big 12 media poll. They returned an overwhelming majority of production from 2023's 10-win, Big 12 runner-up team. Oklahoma State seemed primed to fill the void left by Oklahoma and Texas' departure for the SEC.

Now, with just three weeks left in the regular season, Oklahoma State is dead last in the conference. The Cowboys are the only Big 12 team left without a single conference win, and with a 3-7 record, they've already been effectively eliminated from bowl contention.

They're also on the precipice of their worst season ever under Gundy. He's never lost more than seven games in the same year, so Oklahoma State has two contests left to set a new, extremely low, bar.

Don't think I'd forget about you, Florida State. Speaking of terrible teams, the Seminoles continued their slide all the way into the Bottom 10 this week. Never change, 'Noles.

Bottom 25 rankings

The rankings are based on a series of calculations.