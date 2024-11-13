We're detailing the biggest throws on a weekly basis, giving extra attention to huge throws that quarterbacks make across the country.

We start by looking at the pass plays with the most expected points added, then take into account difficulty, distance of throw, game situation, and opponent.

Here are the four biggest throws from Week 11 in college football, plus what we liked about them from one of CBS Sports/247Sports' top quarterback experts, Clint Brewster, who does a weekly ranking of the top 20 QBs in the game.

Jalon Daniels (Kansas): 70-yard TD pass to Luke Grimm

Kansas hosted Iowa State, coming off a two-point loss at rival Kansas State, which dropped the Jayhawks to 2-6 on the season.

The Jayhawks fell behind early after a 99-yard touchdown drive by Iowa State and were at their own 30-yard line facing second-and-6. Jalon Daniels surveyed the defense and threw a laser almost 40 yards downfield, just out of the reach of the defender and hitting Luke Grimm in stride.

That play was +6.0 in EPA, the highest-EPA throw Daniels has made in more than two years. It was the first of six straight scoring drives for Kansas in a huge win over the No. 17 Cyclones. Daniels and the Jayhawks were a major disappointment early this season but knocking off a rival like Iowa State was big. In the last four games, Daniels has thrown for nine touchdowns and rushed for four more.

Can Kansas play spoiler with BYU and Colorado down the stretch?

Says Brewster: "Daniels came out against Iowa State looking to strike in the passing! He averaged over 20 yards per pass and threw the ball with amazing conviction in the biggest win of the season for Kansas."

Cam Ward (Miami): 74-yard TD pass to Elijah Arroyo

The undefeated Miami Hurricanes fell behind early on the road against Georgia Tech and were facing second-and-9 on their second play of the game. Cam Ward took the snap, calmly surveyed the field, and whipped a perfect pass to Elijah Arroyo in the middle of heavy traffic. He had defenders turned all around, giving Arroyo plenty of room to scamper the rest of the way for a 74-yard touchdown to tie the game.

"One of the biggest things that Cam Ward does better than anyone is getting the ball out his hand and giving his pass-catchers the ability to run after the catch," Brewster said. "Quickest release time in college football on full display here and impressive speed for a big tight end in the open field to outrun the defense."

That play was +6.5 in EPA, the highest-EPA throw of the season for Ward and second-highest of his career. It was his 30th TD pass of the season, breaking Steve Walsh's school record for TD passes in a season.

Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee): 34-yard TD pass to Squirrel White

No. 7 Tennessee moved into Mississippi State territory on its first possession of the game and had a decision to make on fourth-and-6 from the 34-yard line.

The Vols decided to go for it, and Nico Iamaleava calmly waited for Squirrel White to get open before dropping a dime on him for a 34-yard touchdown.

"We've seen Nico grow up the past couple weeks for Tennessee and you can see it here with the eye-discipline to look off the receiver and show some nice vertical touch on the football," Brewster said.

"Timing and accuracy are starting to show up on passes downfield for Nico."

It's the first time Tennessee scored on its first drive of the game since the season opener against Chattanooga. That play was +6.4 in EPA, the highest-EPA throw of Iamaleava's career and the first time he's thrown a touchdown pass on fourth down.

Unfortunately, Iamaleava did not play in the second half of the game and is in concussion protocol this week. His status for the massive showdown against Georgia this weekend is in doubt, and whether he plays will provide an interesting College Football Playoff wrinkle.

Kadin Semonza (Ball State): 55-yard TD pass to Justin Bowick

Ball State played host to Miami (Ohio) last week, looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. Ball State was facing third-and-10 from its own 45-yard line, trailing by eight in the third quarter.

Kadin Semonza took the snap and was pressured quickly, but he hung tough and delivered a perfect ball to Justin Bowick, who fought off two defenders to get into the end zone.

Ball State would convert the two-point try to tie the game, but ended up losing by six to the first-place RedHawks. That play was +6.1 in EPA, the highest-EPA throw by a MAC quarterback all week.

"This was an impressive moment for freshman QB Kadin Semonza to read safety rotation and hold onto the football until the last second to take the hit and deliver a beautiful touch pass, leading his receiver for a touchdown in a clutch situation," Brewster said.

Honorable Mention

Tyler Huff (Jacksonville State): 49-yard TD pass to Cam Vaughn

One of the most exciting games of the week took place on CBS Sports Network between Jacksonville State and Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

With four seconds left, trailing by six points, Jacksonville State lined up for a Hail Mary. Tyler Huff dropped back, moved out of the pocket, and lofted one toward the end zone. Cam Vaughn got loose behind the pile and hauled it in for the game-tying touchdown.

That play was +7.0 in EPA, the second-highest EPA throw of the week in college football. Things got even crazier when the Gamecocks missed the extra point, sending the game to overtime, but they pulled it out in the extra session to remain unbeaten in C-USA play.

Says Brewster: "Tyler Huff did an amazing job buying enough time to get this hail mary off and the arm strength to throw it behind the pile! What a win for Jacksonville State, keeping a six game win streak alive."