(7) Notre Dame faces (8) Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday in Atlanta. The Buckeyes are seeking their first title since 2014 -- the first year of the expanded four-team CFP -- while Notre Dame is trying to snap a championship drought that dates back to 1988.

Notre Dame's CFP journey started with a home win over in-state foe Indiana in the first round. The Fighting Irish then won their first major bowl game in 31 years with a 23-10 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. They punched their ticket to the title game with a win over Penn State in last week's Orange Bowl.

Ohio State clinched its third title appearance in the CFP era with wins over Tennessee, Oregon and Texas. The Buckeyes used a dramatic late strip-and-score from Jack Sawyer to clinch a 28-14 victory over the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.

Here is who has the edge at key positions in the College Football Playoff National Championship

Quarterback

Notre Dame: Riley Leonard

Ohio State: Will Howard

Howard is the better pure passer, and he has played his best football during Ohio State's CFP run. In three games against Tennessee, Oregon and Texas, he's thrown for 919 yards and six touchdowns with just two interceptions. On the other side, Leonard is the superior runner. He rushed for 886 yards and 16 scores on the year, including an 80-yard performance in the Irish's win over Georgia. Defensively, Ohio State is great against the run, while Notre Dame's secondary ranked No. 1 in opposing rating (99.9) and completion percentage allowed (50.6). As far as matchups go in this game, this is about as even as it gets. Edge: Even

Skill talent

Notre Dame: Jeremiyah Love (RB); Jadarian Price (RB); Jaden Greathouse (WR); Mitchell Evans (TE)

Ohio State: Quinshon Judkins (RB); TreVeyon Henderson (RB); Jeremiah Smith (WR); Emeka Egbuka (WR)

After he tuned up both Tennessee and Oregon's defenses with 290 yards and four touchdowns receiving, Texas came up with a game plan to neutralize Smith.The good news is it worked. He caught just one pass for three yards and was a nonfactor in the Buckeyes' passing game. The bad news? Texas' commitment to double-teaming and bracketing Smith freed up the rest of the Ohio State pass catchers. Tate caught seven passes for 87 yards. Egbuka added five catches for 51 yards, and tight end Gee Scott Jr. also hauled in five receptions. Add in an embarrassment of riches in the backfield with both Henderson and Judkins, and you have arguably the most talented group of skill players in the country. Love is an explosive threat for the Irish out of the backfield. He played against Penn State despite leaving the Sugar Bowl early due to injury. Evans is a reliable pass catcher at tight end, and Greathouse is coming off a breakout performance against Penn State. Still, Ohio State has a clear edge in this department. Edge: Ohio State

Offensive line

Notre Dame: Charles Jagusah; Billy Schrauth; Pat Coogan; Rocco Spindler; Aamil Wagner

Ohio State: Donovan Jackson; Austin Siereveld; Carson Hinzman; Tegra Tshabola; Josh Fryar

Notre Dame will have to once again reshuffle an already patchwork offensive line after Anthonie Knapp suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over Penn State last week. With Knapp out, Jagusah or Tosh Baker will get the start at left tackle. Through a barrage of injuries, Notre Dame statistically finished as one of the best offensive lines in the country, allowing 23 sacks in 15 games. Ohio State has seen plenty of attrition up front as well, losing starting center Seth McLaughlin and tackle Josh Simmons for the year. But the Buckeyes have been slight better at protecting their quarterback allowing just 14 sacks 15 games. Edge: Ohio State

Front seven

Notre Dame: Howard Cross lll (DT); Joshua Burnham (DL); RJ Oben (DE); Gabriel Rubio (DL); Jack Kiser (LB); Drayk Bowen (LB)

Ohio State: Jack Sawyer (EDGE); Ty Hamilton (DL); Tyleik Williams (DL); JT Tuimoloau (EDGE); Sonny Styles (LB); Cody Simon (LB)

Sawyer earned a spot in Ohio State lore when he stripped Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on a fourth-and-goal and returned the fumble 83 yards for a game-sealing touchdown touchdown. It was just the latest in a series of disruptive plays from one of the best defensive fronts in college football. With Knapp out, there should be opportunities for Sawyer and Tuimoloau to get to Leonard and disrupt the run game. Notre Dame will be without star interior defensive lineman Rylie Mills for this game after he suffered a season-ending injury against Indiana. Ohio State simply has more star power and depth up front. Edge: Ohio State

Secondary

Notre Dame: Xavier Watts (S), Christian Gray (CB); Leonard Moore (CB); Adon Shuler (S); Jordan Clark (NB)

Ohio State: Denzel Burke (CB); Davison Igbinosun (CB); Jordan Hancock (NB); Caleb Downs (S); Lathan Ransom (S)

Notre Dame fnished No. 1 in the country in opposing quarterback rating (99.9) and completion percentage allowed (50.6) despite losing star cornerback Benjamin Morrison -- a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- to a season-ending hip injury in October. The Irish also finished No. 2 in the FBS in passing yards allowed per game. The only team better in that category was Ohio State. The Buckeyes boast a deep secondary chock full of future NFL talent. It's close, but the Buckeyes' depth gives them a slight edige. Edge: Ohio State

Coaching

Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman

Ohio State: Ryan Day

Both coaches have received criticism for different reasons during their current respective coaching stints. The gripe on Freeman has been his losses to inferior opponents like Marshall and Northern Illinois. Ohio State fans have been miffed by Day's struggles with top-five opponents and four straight losses to rival Michigan. A win would make that go (mostly) all away. Day has the edge in experience on the big stage, but a CFP title game loss to Alabama in 2020 isn't exactly an overwhelming advantage. Only two active coaches -- Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Georgia's Kirby Smart -- have won national titles. One of these two gets to join that exclusive club Monday. Edge: Even