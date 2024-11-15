The No. 1 Oregon Ducks (10-0) will try to maintain their spot atop the College Football Playoff rankings when they face the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) on Saturday night. Oregon is coming off a 39-18 win over Maryland and has just one game remaining in the regular season. Wisconsin is in the middle of the Big Ten standings following its current two-game losing streak, which includes a 42-10 loss at Iowa two weeks ago. The Badgers had a bye last week as they get set to face the Ducks for the first time since the 2020 Rose Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Oregon is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is 51 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Oregon vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 18-12 on all top-rated picks over the past seven weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Oregon-Wisconsin. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Wisconsin vs. Oregon spread: Oregon -13.5

Wisconsin vs. Oregon over/under: 51 points

Wisconsin vs. Oregon money line: Oregon -556, Wisconsin +401

Wisconsin vs. Oregon picks: See picks here

Wisconsin vs. Oregon streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin is coming off a pair of double-digit losses, but it had a bye last week to reset heading into its final three games of the season. The Badgers previously won three consecutive games, cruising to blowout wins over Purdue, Rutgers and Northwestern. This is their final opportunity to face a top-10 team this season, so there should be plenty of fan support in Madison on Saturday night.

Sophomore quarterback Braedyn Locke has 1,418 passing yards and eight touchdowns this season, while senior running back Tawee Walker leads the rushing attack with 676 yards and 10 scores. Junior wide receiver Vinny Anthony II is the team's top wideout, catching 24 passes for 443 yards and two touchdowns. Oregon only led Michigan by 14 points before scoring a touchdown with 25 seconds remaining two weeks ago, and this is a similar matchup. See which team to pick here.

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon continues to sit atop the rankings after piling up four blowout wins following its win over No. 2 Ohio State in mid-October. The Ducks have won seven of their last eight games by at least three touchdowns, including their 39-18 win over Maryland last week. Senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 23 of 34 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

The sixth-year transfer from Oklahoma has 180 total touchdowns in his career, surpassing the 178 touchdowns that Case Keenum recorded for Houston from 2007-11. Gabriel leads the nation in completion percentage (74.1), while running back Jordan James has 946 rushing yards and 10 scores. The Ducks have scored at least 30 points in nine straight games, and they have covered the spread in four of their last five games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Wisconsin vs. Oregon picks

The model has simulated Oregon vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Oregon, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Wisconsin spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.