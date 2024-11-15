The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the USC Trojans are set to square off in a Big Ten battle on Saturday as part of the Week 12 college football schedule. USC is 4-5 overall and 3-1 at home, while Nebraska is 5-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Trojans are undefeated in the all-time series, with a 4-0-1 record, and USC prevailed 45-42 when they last met in the 2014 Holiday Bowl. The Trojans are 5-4 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024 college football season, while the Cornhuskers are 5-3 versus the line.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET from United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. USC odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 51. Before entering any USC vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football betting lines for Nebraska vs. USC:

USC vs. Nebraska spread: USC -7.5

USC vs. Nebraska over/under: 51 points

USC vs. Nebraska money line: USC -292, Nebraska +233

USC vs. Nebraska streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska fell 27-20 to UCLA before its bye, but running back Dante Dowdell found the end zone two more times to give him eight scores on the season. He has five touchdowns over his last five games and should be a weapon under new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, who was just named the new playcaller on Monday. Holgorsen engineered high-octane offenses at Texas Tech and West Virginia, and he'll get the most out of the Trojans on that side of the ball.

The Cornhuskers are already elite on the defensive side, ranking 21st in the nation in scoring defense. Nebraska also ranks 13th in run defense and 15th in total defense, and it has completely shut down opposing run games, save for one contest. Outside of its loss to Indiana, Nebraska hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown in any game this season. That could cause problems for USC, which already struggles thru the air and recently benched starting quarterback Miller Moss. See which team to pick here.

Why USC can cover

Meanwhile, USC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Saturday as it fell 26-21 to Washington. Despite the defeat, USC got top-tier performance from Woody Marks, who rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Zachariah Branch had 102 receiving yards. Moss threw two touchdowns but also three interceptions and has been benched in favor of four-star transfer, Jayden Maiava, who went 7-4 as a starter for UNLV and led the Mountain West in passer rating in 2023.

The Trojans are discernibly better in front of their home crowd, and USC is averaging 39.5 points at home compared to just 22.5 points in road games. USC is also a perfect 4-0 ATS at the L.A. Coliseum. Meanwhile, Nebraska sits at five wins on the season, making it one short of becoming bowl-eligible, but the Cornhuskers have historically struggled with a bowl game within reach. Nebraska is 0-7 all-time under coach Matt Rhule with bowl eligibility on the line. See which team to pick here.

How to make USC vs. Nebraska picks

The model has simulated Nebraska vs. USC 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value.

So who wins USC vs. Nebraska, and which side of the spread is the better value?