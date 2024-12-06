The stakes are high when No. 1 Oregon faces No. 3 Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game on CBS. The winner likely earns an automatic berth and a first-round bye in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

This will be the first meeting between the programs since 1994 in a series Penn State leads 3-1 all time. Oregon is one of five FBS teams to reach a conference title game in its first year as a new member. The Ducks joined the Big Ten this summer alongside former Pac-12 foes UCLA, USC, and Washington, expanding the league's membership to 18.

Oregon is seeking its first 13-0 start in program history, while Penn State aims for its first 12-win season since 1994.

The Ducks capped an undefeated regular season with a 49-21 win over Washington last weekend. Star quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jordan James rushed for 99 yards and two scores.

Penn State is coming off a dominant 44-7 win over Maryland. The Nittany Lions entered last weekend needing both a victory and an Ohio State loss to Michigan to secure a berth in the Big Ten title game. Michigan delivered with an upset of Ohio State on the road, clearing the path for Penn State to make its first conference title game appearance since 2016.

How to watch Oregon vs. Penn State live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Oregon vs. Penn State: Players to watch



Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon: Gabriel is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country. The former UCF and Oklahoma signal-caller is playing his sixth and final season of college football and has a chance to break Case Keenum's career passing record of 19,217 yards if his team makes a deep run in the CFP.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State: The former touted recruit has thrown for 2,668 yards and 18 touchdowns in his second full season as Penn State's starter. Oregon's defense has allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards (171.5) per game in the FBS. While Penn State has one of the best running back duos (Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen) in the country, Allar will be relied on to make plays with his arm and legs against a stout Oregon defense.

Matayo Uiagalelei, DE, Oregon: The younger brother of Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been Oregon's best pass rusher this season. Uiagalelei recorded a team-high 10.5 sacks and forced two fumbles in his second. Uiagalelei and Oregon's pass rush must get home to limit Allar from extending plays with his legs.

Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State: Carter is a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (19.5) and recorded 10 sacks -- the most by a Penn State player since Carl Nassib in 2015. Oregon's offensive line has allowed only 12 sacks this season, tied for the 13th-fewest in the FBS. Getting pressure on Gabriel will be key to Penn State pulling off an upset.

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State: Warren has arguably been the best tight end in the sport this season, but he's much more than just a pass catcher. Warren has taken more than 25 snaps at quarterback, in the backfield, out wide, in the slot, and at his natural position of tight end. He is the only player in the FBS with at least 10 snaps at all five alignments. Warren is Penn State's all-time leader in receptions (130), receiving yards (1,584) and touchdowns (17) by a tight end.

Oregon vs. Penn State prediction, pick

Oregon has played like the best team in the country for most of the season. Penn State coach James Franklin has been historically bad against top-five opponents. Franklin has a 1-16 career record against AP top-five teams, tied for the third-worst record by any coach with at least 15 games under their belt. Franklin hasn't beaten a top-five team while ranked in 11 tries. It's hard to see anything changing on Saturday against the undisputed top-ranked team in the country. Pick: Oregon -3.5

SportsLine's proven computer model is calling for three outright upsets during college football's championship week. Visit SportsLine now to see them all, plus get spread picks for every game from the model that simulates every matchup 10,000 times.

