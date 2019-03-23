2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: First Base Tiers, Version 3.0
Today's first base is weaker than in years past, as Scott White's tiers show.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
Tiers 3.0: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
Tiers, for the uninformed, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.
The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.
Below are the first base tiers for 2019. They depict a historically deep position that has become surprisingly thin at the top.
The Elite: Paul Goldschmidt, Freddie Freeman, Anthony Rizzo†
The Near-Elite: Joey Votto, Matt Carpenter, Jose Abreu, Cody Bellinger
The Next-Best Things: Jesus Aguilar, Joey Gallo^, Max Muncy, Edwin Encarnacion, Carlos Santana†, Jurickson Profar†
The Fallback Options: Pete Alonso, Luke Voit, Miguel Cabrera, Ryan McMahon
The Last Resorts: Matt Olson, Eric Hosmer, Ian Desmond, Tyler White, Jose Martinez, Justin Smoak, Yuli Gurriel, C.J. Cron^
The Deep-Leaguers: Josh Bell, Brandon Belt, Jake Bauers, Greg Bird, Marwin Gonzalez, Ryan Zimmerman, Wilmer Flores, Ryan O'Hearn, Yonder Alonso, Trey Mancini
The Leftovers: Justin Bour, Jay Bruce, Ryon Healy, Albert Pujols, Chris Davis, Mitch Moreland, Peter O'Brien, Neil Walker, (Kendrys Morales), (Ji-Man Choi)
^:one tier lower in points leagues
†: one tier lower in categories leagues
( ): DH-only to begin season
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Catcher Tiers 3.0
Catcher is as weak as ever, but there are a couple points where it's worth the investment,...
-
Scott's tiers on one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...