2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Relief Pitcher Tiers, Version 3.0

Tiers, for the uninformed, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.

The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.

Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2019. They depict a volatile position that offers fewer assurances than ever.

The Elite: Edwin Diaz, Blake Treinen, Aroldis Chapman

The Near-Elite: Kenley Jansen, Sean Doolittle, Roberto Osuna, Felipe Vazquez, Brad Hand, Jose Leclerc, Kirby Yates

The Next-Best Things: Craig Kimbrel, Wade Davis, Raisel Iglesias

The Fallback Options: Josh Hader, Cody Allen, Ken Giles, David Robertson, Matt Barnes, Archie Bradley, Jordan Hicks, Arodys Vizcaino

The Last Resorts: Will Smith, Jose Alvarado, Alex Colome, Hunter Strickland, Corey Knebel, Trevor May

The Deep-Leaguers: Mychal Givens, Pedro Strop, Drew Steckenrider, Shane Greene, Brad Boxberger

The Next in Line: Jeremy Jeffress, A.J. Minter, Andrew Miller, Brandon Morrow, Kelvin Herrera, Ryan Brasier, Greg Holland, Wily Peralta, Sergio Romo