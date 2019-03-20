2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Third Base Tiers 3.0
Third base is shaping up to be the deepest position this year, as Scott White's tiers show.
Tiers, for the uninitiated, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.
The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.
Below are the third base tiers for 2019. They depict what looks to be the most robust position in drafts this year.
The Super Elite: Jose Ramirez
The Elite: Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman, Javier Baez^, Anthony Rendon†
The Near-Elite: Kris Bryant, Matt Carpenter, Vladimir Guerrero, Eugenio Suarez
The Next-Best Things: Justin Turner, Travis Shaw, Josh Donaldson, Max Muncy, Miguel Andujar, Wil Myers^, Matt Chapman, Jurickson Profar†
The Fallback Options: Rafael Devers, Mike Moustakas
The Last Resorts: Eduardo Escobar, Asdrubal Cabrera, Yuli Gurriel, Maikel Franco
The Deep-Leaguers: Kyle Seager, Jake Lamb, Miguel Sano, Jung Ho Kang, Jeimer Candelario, Brian Anderson
The Leftovers: Evan Longoria, Joey Wendle, Johan Camargo, Aledmys Diaz, Eduardo Nunez, Taylor Ward, Matt Duffy, Ian Happ, Neil Walker
^:one tier lower in points leagues
†: one tier lower in categories leagues
