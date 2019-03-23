2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Outfield Tiers, Version 3.0

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Tiers 3.0: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Tiers, for the uninformed, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.

The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.

Below are the outfield tiers for 2019. They depict a position that's replete in the middle, if thin at the top.

The Super Elite: Mike Trout, Mookie Betts

The Elite: J.D. Martinez, Christian Yelich, Bryce Harper, Ronald Acuna, Aaron Judge, Charlie Blackmon, Giancarlo Stanton, Juan Soto

The Near-Elite: Andrew Benintendi, Whit Merrifield, (Khris Davis), Starling Marte^, Kris Bryant, Rhys Hoskins, George Springer, Cody Bellinger

The Next-Best Things: Lorenzo Cain, Tommy Pham, A.J. Pollock, Yasiel Puig, David Dahl, Michael Brantley, Aaron Hicks, Eloy Jimenez, Dee Gordon^, Justin Upton, Joey Gallo^, Mitch Haniger, (Nelson Cruz), Nicholas Castellanos, Eddie Rosario, Wil Myers^, Victor Robles^, Michael Conforto, Mallex Smith^

The Fallback Options: Andrew McCutchen, Marcell Ozuna, Billy Hamilton^, Jesse Winker, David Peralta, Stephen Piscotty, Brandon Nimmo, Nomar Mazara, Byron Buxton^

The Last Resorts: (Shohei Ohtani), Ender Inciarte, Franmil Reyes, Adam Eaton, Gregory Polanco, Ian Desmond, Nick Markakis†, Harrison Bader^, Ramon Laureano^, Jose Martinez, Shin-Soo Choo, Austin Hays, Odubel Herrera, Austin Meadows, Randal Grichuk

The Deep-Leaguers: Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Chris Taylor, Max Kepler, Ryan Braun, Domingo Santana, Kyle Tucker, Jackie Bradley, Christin Stewart, Jorge Soler, Kevin Kiermaier, Greg Allen^, Jake Bauers, Marwin Gonzalez, Yoenis Cespedes, Corey Dickerson, Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini, Joc Pederson, Brian Anderson, Lewis Brinson, Kole Calhoun, Josh Reddick, Adam Jones

The Leftovers: Tyler O'Neill, Clint Frazier, Alex Verdugo, Brett Gardner, Scott Schebler, Willie Calhoun, Dexter Fowler, Jay Bruce, Steven Souza, Teoscar Hernandez, Matt Kemp, Carlos Gonzalez, Enrique Hernandez, Adam Frazier, Ian Happ, Franchy Cordero, Kevin Pillar, Ben Zobrist, Manuel Margot, Avisail Garcia

^:one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories league

( ): DH-only to begin season