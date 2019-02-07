2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings breakdown, No. 231-240

Welcome to our 2019 Player Profiles series. We are going through the top-300 in Heath Cummings and Scott White's consensus rankings to give you the case for and the case against drafting each player. By the time you're down, you'll know everything you need to know for drafting in 2019.

The Case For: Betances has five straight seasons of at least 100 strikeouts out of the bullpen. His ERA over that time is 2.22 and his WHIP is 1.02. He's one the most elite non-closers in baseball.

The Case Against: Over the past two years those ratios are up to 2.78 and 1.13. Those are still great numbers, but he isn't quite the difference-maker he was three years ago. This is especially true since his innings have been down the past two years as well. The Yankees have so many elite relievers they can afford to rest him more, which hurts his Fantasy impact.

The Case For: Hampson hit .311 with 36 steals across two minor league levels in 2018. In three seasons he owns a .314 average and has stolen 125 bases. He has good contact skills and a ton of speed, which is a profile that can work very well in Coors Field.

The Case Against: He doesn't have a job quite yet. Hampson will compete with Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers for the second base job in Colorado, assuming the Rockies don't sign someone else in February. At this point in draft season there's still a decent chance that Hampson is a wasted pick. The Rockies have been hesitant to count on young players in the past.

The Case For: Eovaldi has always thrown hard, but he seemed to figure something else out in 2018. He posted the best strikeout rate (22.2 percent) and walk rate (4.4 percent) of his career. In 12 appearances with the Red Sox he had a 3.33 ERA, which was enough for them to ink him to a four-year contract. If he can post a sub-four ERA, he should win a lot of games in Boston.

The Case Against: In the three years before 2018, he had a 4.42 ERA. He's only topped 160 innings once in his career. Even with last year's increase in strikeouts, he was still just an average pitcher in that regard. Eovaldi has thrown 850 major league innings, so it's tough to know just how much stock to put into the last 54 innings of 2019.

The Case For: Gurriel is an excellent contact hitter who will help you in batting average, which is one of the most scarce categories. He's also in one of the best lineups in baseball, so the run production should be good as well. His 162-game pace over the last two seasons is .295 with 177 combined runs and RBI.

The Case Against: First off, he's never played 140 games in a season, so using a 162-game pace probably isn't very realistic. But the main problem is he's just boring when it comes to everything other than batting average. He doesn't run, he's never hit 20 home runs, and he's never had 90 runs or RBI in a season. He'll also turn 35 years old this season.

The Case For: The last time we saw Nelson, he was awesome. In 2017 he had a 3.49 ERA, 10.2 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9. He pitches for a good team and he's available in the double-digit rounds. This is an easy call.

The Case Against: I had to use 2017 stats because Nelson missed all of 2018 with a major shoulder injury. We don't have any idea if he'll get anywhere close to his 2017 self. It's also worth noting that 2017 was a complete outlier for Nelson. Over the first four seasons of his career, Nelson posted a 4.38 ERA with 7.3 K/9.

The Case For: Velasquez is still just 26 years old and has struck out more than a better per inning in two of the past three years. He had a 3.75 FIP in 2018 and he's pitching for a Phillies team that should win more games than it loses. If he can pitch to his peripherals, he'll be a valuable rotation piece, and he's currently available in the reserve rounds of a standard CBS Rotisserie draft.

The Case Against: He's thrown 405.1 innings in the majors and owns a 4.60 ERA. He doesn't get enough ground balls and his control is just "okay". Velasquez will tease you with great outings but the roster spot could be better used on someone who will actually help your team.

The Case For: While Buxton has been a colossal disappointment, it's not as if he's useless in Fantasy. In 2017 he hit 16 home runs and stole 29 bases in 140 games. He's still just 25 years old and he'll be the Twins starting center fielder on Opening Day. Buxton is a nice late source of steals and he still has power upside.

The Case Against: Buxton missed most of last season with a variety of injuries and it's far from the first time his career he's had injury concerns. Part of that is his style of play, but that doesn't help his Fantasy owners. Buxton is a fine late-round pick, but his early ADP suggests you can't wait much past the 15th round. At that stage of the draft, it's tough to stomach his strikeout rate and injury concerns.

238. Evan Gattis, DH, TBD

The Case For: Gattis still has plenty of pop in his bat -- he hit 25 home runs last year in just 451 plate appearances. While his lack of catcher eligibility hurts his Fantasy value, it could also keep him in the lineup more regularly.

The Case Against: The longer he goes without signing a contract the more likely it looks he'll find himself in a part-time role once again. Even when he's right he's just a two-category contributor, and one of those categories is situation-dependent. Unless something changes in February, he doesn't look mixed-league relevant.

239. Josh James, SP, Astros

The Case For: He struck out 200 hitters in 137.1 innings between the minors and majors in 2018. James has big-time bat missing stuff and could be a part of the Astros rotation as early as opening day. His upside is that of a top-30 starting pitcher and he's available around pick 200.

The Case Against: The Astros just added Wade Miley, so now it looks like James will be in a competition for a rotation spot at spring training. While he could beat out Framber Valdez (or Miley), he could still have a short leash in April. As recently as 2017, he was a 24-year-old with a 4.38 ERA in double-A.

The Case For: Dickerson is a good source of average and made huge gains in 2018, cutting his strikeout rate to 15 percent. He still has decent pop, and his down year in the power department last year was largely a result of a career-low 8.7 percent home run to fly ball rate. He's an excellent fifth outfielder with the potential to hit .300, hit 25 home runs and produce acceptable run and RBI totals.

The Case Against: At his current ADP around pick 200, it's hard to find one. Dickerson doesn't have enormous upside and he's in a bad park. His lineup isn't very good either. But most of those things were true two years ago when he hit .282 with 27 home runs and scored 84 runs.