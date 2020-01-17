2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Third Base Tiers 1.0

Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.

Below are the third base tiers for 2020. They depict a position with such incredible depth from top to bottom that you should expect to draft more than one, whether for multi-eligibility reasons or to fill your utility spot.

The Super Elite: Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman, Anthony Rendon

The Elite: Jose Ramirez, Rafael Devers

The Near-Elite: Kris Bryant, Eugenio Suarez, DJ LeMahieu, Max Muncy, Manny Machado, Jeff McNeil, Vladimir Guerrero

The Next-Best Things: Yoan Moncada, Matt Chapman, Josh Donaldson, Miguel Sano, Mike Moustakas, Eduardo Escobar

The Fallback Options: Tommy Edman, Yuli Gurriel, Justin Turner

The Last Resorts: J.D. Davis, Hunter Dozier, Gio Urshela, (Miguel Andujar), Yandy Diaz, Ryan McMahon, Scott Kingery^

The Deep-Leaguers: Tommy La Stella, Kyle Seager, Brian Anderson, Jon Berti^, Matt Carpenter, David Fletcher

The Leftovers: Travis Shaw, Starlin Castro, Alec Bohm, Evan Longoria, Marwin Gonzalez, Hanser Alberto, Asdrubal Cabrera, Todd Frazier, Maikel Franco, Jake Lamb

^:one tier lower in points leagues

( ): DH-only