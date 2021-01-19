To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.

Tiers 1.0: Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop

Below are the third base tiers for 2021, which reflect the beating the position took in 2020. It makes for an unusually large middle tier comprised mostly of bounce-back candidates, but few assurances overall.

The Super Elite: Jose Ramirez

The Elite: Manny Machado, Alex Bregman, Nolan Arenado, Anthony Rendon, DJ LeMahieu

The Near-Elite: Rafael Devers

The Next-Best Things: Cavan Biggio, Eugenio Suarez, Max Muncy, Matt Chapman, Gio Urshela, Yoan Moncada, Kris Bryant, Josh Donaldson

The Fallback Options: Ke'Bryan Hayes, Alec Bohm

The Last Resorts: Justin Turner, J.D. Davis, Jeimer Candelario, Kyle Seager, Tommy Edman^

The Deep-Leaguers: Austin Riley, Eduardo Escobar, Jean Segura, Brian Anderson, Andres Gimenez^

The Leftovers: Joey Wendle, Carter Kieboom, Maikel Franco, Yandy Diaz, Evan Longoria, Spencer Torkelson, Ryan McMahon, Asdrubal Cabrera, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brad Miller, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Isaac Paredes, Luis Urias, Travis Shaw, Edwin Rios, Matt Carpenter

^ one tier lower in points leagues