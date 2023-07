Joyce (elbow) was transferred Thursday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

This is a procedural move to clear out a 40-man roster spot following the Angels' trade Wednesday for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. Joyce has been out since June 10 and will be sidelined through at least mid-August due to ulnar neuritis in his right elbow.