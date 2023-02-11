Joyce was invited Friday to MLB spring training by the Angels, SSarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Joyce was a third-round pick by the Angels out of Tennessee, and the right-hander is well-known for a fastball that has been clocked as high as 105 mph. The 22-year-old made 13 appearances for Double-A Rocket City after being drafted, and he recorded a 20:4 K:BB with a 2.08 ERA over 13 innings in 13 appearances. Joyce isn't likely to make the Angels out of spring training, but his electric stuff gives him a chance to help before 2023 ends, and he just might be the closer of the future in Los Angeles.