Angels' Julio Teheran: Headed to Angels

Teheran signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Teheran's option wasn't picked up by the Braves after he posted a 3.81 ERA with a 162:83 K:BB over 33 starts in 2019, although his 4.65 FIP tells a slightly different story. The right-hander still has time to develop as he enters his age-29 season, and he could carve out a significant role in the Angels' rotation after topping 30 starts in each of the past seven seasons.

