Iglesias (4-2) blew the save in Friday's 6-5 victory against the Diamondbacks but got the win, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts in one inning.

Iglesias was selected to pitch the ninth of a one-run game but served up a game-tying two-out home run to Eduardo Escobar to blow the chance. The Angels were able to scratch across a run in the top of the 10th and win after the inning which awarded Iglesias his fourth victory of the season. Iglesias now has a 3.96 ERA but his job appears safe as Los Angeles lacks viable options at the back end of the bullpen.