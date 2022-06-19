Iglesias (2-4) earned the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Mariners. He struck out two in a perfect inning.

Iglesias was tasked with keeping the game tied in the ninth inning, and he did just that. Mike Trout hit a two-run blast in the 10th to put the Angels ahead, and Iglesias came away with his second win of the year when Jose Quijada converted the save. As the Angels' main closer this year, Iglesias is 13-for-15 in save chances with a 4.24 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 34:4 K:BB through 23.1 innings. Archie Bradley, who was charged with a blown save in the matinee Saturday, pitched a clean inning in the nightcap for a save as the Angels swept the doubleheader.