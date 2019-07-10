Astros' Framber Valdez: Likely to start Thursday
Valdez is expected to be called up to start Thursday's game against the Rangers, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
With Jose Urquidy getting sent to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, the Astros have a gap in the rotation. Valdez is in line to start Thursday and has big-league experience this season, so he's the logical choice. He hasn't been particularly effective in 45.1 major-league innings this season, recording a 4.57 ERA. His 20.8 percent strikeout rate and 9.6 percent walk rate are each slightly worse than average, though his 59.4 percent groundball rate is strong.
