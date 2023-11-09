Oakland signed O'Loughlin to a minor-league contract Thursday with an invitation to major-league spring training, Jessica Kleinschmidt of The Comeback reports.

O'Loughlin posted a 3.99 ERA with 118 strikeouts over 124 innings this past season in the Tigers' minor-league system, though his numbers fell off rather dramatically after he was promoted to the Triple-A level in June. The 23-year-old native of Australia will function as organizational pitching depth for the Athletics heading into the 2024 campaign.