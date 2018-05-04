Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe: DFA'd by Toronto
Ngoepe was designated for assignment Thursday Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Just hours after being optioned down to Triple-A, Ngoepe is now without a spot on the 40-man roster after the Blue Jays made a flurry of moves between games in Thursday's doubleheader. Reliever Luis Santos had his contract selected and he will take Ngoepe's spot. Ngoepe had seen inconsistent playing time in the weeks leading up to his demotion and he had just one hit in 18 at-bats. He'll now be subject to waivers but could return to the Blue Jays' organization if he goes unclaimed.
