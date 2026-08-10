Blue Jays' Jameson Taillon: Remaining in rotation

Taillon is listed as the Blue Jays' probable starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Red Sox at Rogers Centre.

After being acquired from the Cubs on Aug. 2, Taillon was cleared to make his Blue Jays debut three days later. While stepping in as the Blue Jays' new fifth starter, Taillon took a no-decision against the Astros after allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. The 34-year-old should be able to stick around in the Toronto rotation until the team gets one of Trey Yesavage (knee) or Spencer Arrighetti (foot) back from the injured list, but Taillon has offered little reason to get inspired about his fantasy prospects moving forward. Over 16 starts between the Cubs and Blue Jays, Taillon has surrendered a whopping 26 home runs in 80 innings and has supplied a 5.96 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 72:29 K:BB.