Manager John Gibbons said that Gurriel will receive regular time in the starting lineup at second base and shortstop, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gibbons added that Aledmys Diaz may see some time at the hot corner on days when Gurriel plays shortstop. It seems likely that a bulk of his time will come at the keystone, which means that Devon Travis could be in line for a decreased role. Gurriel is set to start at second base and hit eighth for Wednesday's game.