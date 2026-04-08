Braves' Dominic Smith: Idle against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
The left-handed-hitting Smith will be relegated to the bench for the second straight game while the Angels send another southpaw (Reid Detmers) to the bump. With Smith sitting out, Jonah Heim will receive a start at catcher and Drake Baldwin will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter.
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