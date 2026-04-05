Braves' Dominic Smith: Sitting versus righty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Smith's three previous absences from the lineup this year came against lefty starters, but he's sitting Sunday despite the fact that right-hander Brandon Pfaadt is pitching for Arizona. Ronald Acuna is resting his legs as the DH, which allows Eli White to pick up a start in right field.
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