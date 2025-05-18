Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

Ozuna entered Saturday having gone hitless over his past two games, but he snapped that stretch with a 417-foot solo homer in the first frame. The veteran DH added two walks and has now drawn an MLB-high 39 free passes this season. Ozuna's batting average is down a bit at .260 so far this season, but his OBP sits at ,415 -- which is on pace for the second-highest mark of his career -- thanks to his patience and keen eye at the plate.