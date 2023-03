Fried strained his hamstring during Thursday's game against Washington and will likely spend time on the injured list, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

No official decision has been made yet regarding whether or not Fried will head to the IL. If he does, it would be a big blow to Atlanta's rotation early in the season after the 29-year-old lefty finished 2022 with a 2.48 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.