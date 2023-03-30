Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Fried (hamstring) will "definitely" miss his next scheduled start, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It's not official yet, but Fried is almost certainly headed for a stint on the 15-day injured list after suffering a left hamstring strain in Thursday's season opener against the Nationals. The left-hander is without a clear timeline for his return but shouldn't be expected back until at least mid-April. Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder are the primary options to take the ball in his place next Wednesday at St. Louis.