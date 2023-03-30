Burnes (0-1) gave up four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters during Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

Burnes started off solid through two innings Thursday, but then allowed four runs in the third inning, which proved to be all that Chicago needed to secure the win. Burnes' three strikeouts also ties his career-low (in a start) and adds to a very uncharacteristic outing for the former NL Cy Young Award winner.