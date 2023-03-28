Peralta tossed 4.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's exhibition season finale. He allowed four hits and posted a 5:1 K:BB.
Peralta was locked in during the spring, posting a 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 14.0 innings over four starts. He is lined up to start the Brewers' home opener, which will come Apr. 3 against the Mets.
