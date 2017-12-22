Brewers' Radhames Liz: Inks minors pact with Brewers
Liz signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Friday that includes an invite to spring training.
The 34-year-old righty last pitched in the majors in 2015, posting a 4.24 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 23.1 innings of relief with the Pirates. He also had an impressive strikeout rate at Triple-A that year. If he makes the club out of spring training, he would likely pitch in low-leverage situations.
More News
-
Pirates' Radhames Liz: Club option declined by Pirates•
-
Vance Worley up as Pirates DFA fellow P Radhames Liz•
-
Pirates SP Charlie Morton back; RP Radhames Liz designated•
-
Lambo, Liz, Hughes, Caminero expected to make Pirates' roster•
-
Pirates' Radhames Liz tosses three scoreless innings Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Radhames Liz: 'My mental approach is different'•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...