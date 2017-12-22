Liz signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Friday that includes an invite to spring training.

The 34-year-old righty last pitched in the majors in 2015, posting a 4.24 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 23.1 innings of relief with the Pirates. He also had an impressive strikeout rate at Triple-A that year. If he makes the club out of spring training, he would likely pitch in low-leverage situations.