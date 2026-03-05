Drohan tossed 3.0 scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Cubs. He gave up one hit, struck out four batters and walked one.

Drohan tossed two scoreless innings in his late-February spring debut, and he one-upped himself in his next opportunity. The 27-year-old has never appeared in a major-league game, and given Milwaukee's starting pitching depth it's likely his season will begin in the minors. However, he shined at the Triple-A level last season and is doing the same this spring, so he could be an option for the big club at some point.