Rosenthal (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Rosenthal reached 98 mph during a workout Friday and has now been cleared to return to game action with the minor-league club. The right-hander missed the 2021 season after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, and he's been dealing with a hamstring issue since early June. He'll likely require multiple rehab appearances before he's cleared to join the Brewers' bullpen, but the team hopes that he'll be able to return sometime in late August.