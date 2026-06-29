Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Report: Breaking down every team's closer situation at the halfway point

It's been some time since we've paused to take stock of every team's closer situation here in the Bullpen Report.
Half a season's time.
Yes, most teams have played 81 games by now, and most have seen some closer turnover since the season began. For those of you who've lost track, I've put together this handy guide depicting not just who's in line for saves where, but who's next in line and in line after that. This way, you can identify possible holds targets that you may have overlooked, or you can simply back up your closer in leagues where saves are scarce
Note: "Pecking order" refers to rosterability in Fantasy and not necessarily who's first in line for saves (though it's usually one and the same).
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Elvis Alvarado
Every time the Athletics land on a favorite, he fumbles the bag, with Elvis Alvarado being the most recent example. The latest save went to Mason Barnett, who was only called up at the start of June, but I suspect Alvarado is still the loose favorite in a probable committee.
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez
Suarez obviously isn't second in the pecking order now, seeing as he's on the IL with elbow inflammation, but it doesn't seem like the sort of injury that will keep him out for long. He remains the best backup closer in the league.
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley
|Pecking order
Aroldis Chapman BOS RP
Garrett Whitlock BOS RP
Justin Slaten BOS RP
Greg Weissert BOS RP
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Aroldis Chapman
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Daniel Palencia
It's true that Palencia is sidelined with elbow tendinitis for the moment, but the rest of the Cubs bullpen is so muddled that he remains far and away the most rosterable of their relievers for Fantasy.
|Pecking order
Grant Taylor CHW RP
Seranthony Dominguez CHW RP
Bryan Hudson CHW RP
Sean Newcomb CHW RP
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Grant Taylor, Seranthony Dominguez
Dominguez is probably still the favorite for a save on any given day, but his usage has become increasingly confused in recent weeks, with Taylor occasionally claiming the higher-leverage spot. Taylor may have overtaken Dominguez by now if not for his own recent hiccups.
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Emilio Pagan
The Reds finally seemed to have settled on Tony Santillan as the replacement for Emilio Pagan, but now he's going to miss an extended period with a "significant" oblique strain. No matter. Pagan is on the verge of returning from a hamstring strain, having embarked on a rehab assignment Friday.
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Cade Smith
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? nobody
Jimmy Herget has notched the last two saves for the Rockies, both in the last week, but you can't honestly expect anything to come of it.
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen
Jansen has been pretty shaky of late, allowing four runs, three earned, in his latest outing Sunday, which might be dangerous given manager A.J. Hinch's preference for closing committees. But where else does he have to turn, realistically?
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Josh Hader
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Alex Lange
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? nobody
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Edwin Diaz, Tanner Scott
Though he entered Sunday's game in the seventh inning, Scott has pretty much secured the closer role in the immediate term, with each of his previous five appearances being for a save. He may only have a few more weeks in the role, though, with Diaz (loose bodies in elbow) back to throwing bullpen sessions.
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Pete Fairbanks
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Trevor Megill
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Yoendrys Gomez
Gomez has recorded six of the Twins' past nine saves and has more than three times as many saves as anyone else on the team. He isn't being deployed exclusively in the ninth, but he's as clear of a front-runner as this team has had all season.
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Devin Williams
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? David Bednar
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Gregory Soto
Soto has had the job on lockdown since way back in early May, but the cracks have begun to show as he's allowed 10 runs, nine earned, in his past seven appearances. It's unclear where the Pirates would turn next, which probably buys Soto some time.
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Mason Miller
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Caleb Kilian
Manager Tony Vitello doesn't always reserve Caleb Kilian for the ninth, but the hard-throwing right-hander has become the clear front-runner for saves here, particularly with Keaton Winn sidelined by an elbow strain.
|Pecking order
Andres Munoz SEA RP
Jose Ferrer SEA RP
Eduard Bazardo SEA RP
Matt Brash SEA RP
Gabe Speier SEA RP
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Riley O'Brien
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Bryan Baker
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Jacob Latz
Tyler Alexander recorded a save both Saturday and Sunday, but Jacob Latz has been too good for me to believe his job is in jeopardy. Alexander's usage was more likely a byproduct of the Rangers having had a bunch of save chances recently, requiring Latz to work five times in a seven-day span.
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Louie Varland
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Clayton Beeter
Sort of like the Giants' Caleb Kilian, Beeter is more of a loose front-runner for saves than a confirmed closer, often entering games in the seventh and eighth innings. It's doubtful that anyone else in the Nationals bullpen would get more consistent chances than he would, though.