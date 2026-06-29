Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Report: Breaking down every team's closer situation at the halfway point

It's been some time since we've paused to take stock of every team's closer situation here in the Bullpen Report.

Half a season's time.

Yes, most teams have played 81 games by now, and most have seen some closer turnover since the season began. For those of you who've lost track, I've put together this handy guide depicting not just who's in line for saves where, but who's next in line and in line after that. This way, you can identify possible holds targets that you may have overlooked, or you can simply back up your closer in leagues where saves are scarce

Note: "Pecking order" refers to rosterability in Fantasy and not necessarily who's first in line for saves (though it's usually one and the same).

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Elvis Alvarado

Every time the Athletics land on a favorite, he fumbles the bag, with Elvis Alvarado being the most recent example. The latest save went to Mason Barnett, who was only called up at the start of June, but I suspect Alvarado is still the loose favorite in a probable committee.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez

Suarez obviously isn't second in the pecking order now, seeing as he's on the IL with elbow inflammation, but it doesn't seem like the sort of injury that will keep him out for long. He remains the best backup closer in the league.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Aroldis Chapman

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Daniel Palencia

It's true that Palencia is sidelined with elbow tendinitis for the moment, but the rest of the Cubs bullpen is so muddled that he remains far and away the most rosterable of their relievers for Fantasy.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Grant Taylor, Seranthony Dominguez

Dominguez is probably still the favorite for a save on any given day, but his usage has become increasingly confused in recent weeks, with Taylor occasionally claiming the higher-leverage spot. Taylor may have overtaken Dominguez by now if not for his own recent hiccups.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Emilio Pagan

The Reds finally seemed to have settled on Tony Santillan as the replacement for Emilio Pagan, but now he's going to miss an extended period with a "significant" oblique strain. No matter. Pagan is on the verge of returning from a hamstring strain, having embarked on a rehab assignment Friday.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Cade Smith

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? nobody

Jimmy Herget has notched the last two saves for the Rockies, both in the last week, but you can't honestly expect anything to come of it.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen

Jansen has been pretty shaky of late, allowing four runs, three earned, in his latest outing Sunday, which might be dangerous given manager A.J. Hinch's preference for closing committees. But where else does he have to turn, realistically?

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Josh Hader

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Alex Lange

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? nobody

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Edwin Diaz, Tanner Scott

Though he entered Sunday's game in the seventh inning, Scott has pretty much secured the closer role in the immediate term, with each of his previous five appearances being for a save. He may only have a few more weeks in the role, though, with Diaz (loose bodies in elbow) back to throwing bullpen sessions.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Pete Fairbanks

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Trevor Megill

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Yoendrys Gomez

Gomez has recorded six of the Twins' past nine saves and has more than three times as many saves as anyone else on the team. He isn't being deployed exclusively in the ninth, but he's as clear of a front-runner as this team has had all season.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Devin Williams

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? David Bednar

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Gregory Soto

Soto has had the job on lockdown since way back in early May, but the cracks have begun to show as he's allowed 10 runs, nine earned, in his past seven appearances. It's unclear where the Pirates would turn next, which probably buys Soto some time.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Mason Miller

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Caleb Kilian

Manager Tony Vitello doesn't always reserve Caleb Kilian for the ninth, but the hard-throwing right-hander has become the clear front-runner for saves here, particularly with Keaton Winn sidelined by an elbow strain.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Riley O'Brien

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Bryan Baker

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Jacob Latz

Tyler Alexander recorded a save both Saturday and Sunday, but Jacob Latz has been too good for me to believe his job is in jeopardy. Alexander's usage was more likely a byproduct of the Rangers having had a bunch of save chances recently, requiring Latz to work five times in a seven-day span.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Louie Varland

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Clayton Beeter

Sort of like the Giants' Caleb Kilian, Beeter is more of a loose front-runner for saves than a confirmed closer, often entering games in the seventh and eighth innings. It's doubtful that anyone else in the Nationals bullpen would get more consistent chances than he would, though.