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Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Report: Breaking down every team's closer situation at the halfway point

Gregory Soto, Kenley Jansen are among the closers on shaky ground at the midway point

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It's been some time since we've paused to take stock of every team's closer situation here in the Bullpen Report

Half a season's time.

Yes, most teams have played 81 games by now, and most have seen some closer turnover since the season began. For those of you who've lost track, I've put together this handy guide depicting not just who's in line for saves where, but who's next in line and in line after that. This way, you can identify possible holds targets that you may have overlooked, or you can simply back up your closer in leagues where saves are scarce

Note: "Pecking order" refers to rosterability in Fantasy and not necessarily who's first in line for saves (though it's usually one and the same).

Arizona Diamondbacks
Pecking order
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Paul Sewald ARI RP
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Kevin Ginkel ARI RP
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Juan Morillo ARI RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald

Athletics
Pecking order
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Elvis Alvarado ATH RP
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Hogan Harris ATH RP
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Mason Barnett ATH RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Elvis Alvarado
Every time the Athletics land on a favorite, he fumbles the bag, with Elvis Alvarado being the most recent example. The latest save went to Mason Barnett, who was only called up at the start of June, but I suspect Alvarado is still the loose favorite in a probable committee.

Atlanta Braves
Pecking order
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Raisel Iglesias ATL RP
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Robert Suarez ATL RP
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Dylan Lee ATL RP
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Tyler Kinley ATL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez
Suarez obviously isn't second in the pecking order now, seeing as he's on the IL with elbow inflammation, but it doesn't seem like the sort of injury that will keep him out for long. He remains the best backup closer in the league.

Baltimore Orioles
Pecking order
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Ryan Helsley BAL RP
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Rico Garcia BAL RP
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Yennier Cano BAL RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley

Boston Red Sox
Pecking order
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Aroldis Chapman BOS RP
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Garrett Whitlock BOS RP
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Justin Slaten BOS RP
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Greg Weissert BOS RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Aroldis Chapman

Chicago Cubs
Pecking order
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Daniel Palencia CHC RP
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Jacob Webb CHC RP
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Caleb Thielbar CHC RP
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Trent Thornton CHC RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Daniel Palencia
It's true that Palencia is sidelined with elbow tendinitis for the moment, but the rest of the Cubs bullpen is so muddled that he remains far and away the most rosterable of their relievers for Fantasy. 

Chicago White Sox
Pecking order
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Grant Taylor CHW RP
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Seranthony Dominguez CHW RP
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Bryan Hudson CHW RP
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Sean Newcomb CHW RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Grant Taylor, Seranthony Dominguez
Dominguez is probably still the favorite for a save on any given day, but his usage has become increasingly confused in recent weeks, with Taylor occasionally claiming the higher-leverage spot. Taylor may have overtaken Dominguez by now if not for his own recent hiccups.

Cincinnati Reds
Pecking order
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Emilio Pagan CIN RP
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Chase Petty CIN RP
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Pierce Johnson CIN RP
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Tejay Antone CIN RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Emilio Pagan
The Reds finally seemed to have settled on Tony Santillan as the replacement for Emilio Pagan, but now he's going to miss an extended period with a "significant" oblique strain. No matter. Pagan is on the verge of returning from a hamstring strain, having embarked on a rehab assignment Friday.

Cleveland Guardians
Pecking order
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Cade Smith CLE RP
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Hunter Gaddis CLE RP
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Erik Sabrowski CLE RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Cade Smith

Colorado Rockies
Pecking order
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Jimmy Herget COL RP
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Antonio Senzatela COL RP
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Jaden Hill COL RP
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Victor Vodnik COL RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? nobody
Jimmy Herget has notched the last two saves for the Rockies, both in the last week, but you can't honestly expect anything to come of it. 

Detroit Tigers
Pecking order
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Kenley Jansen DET RP
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Will Vest DET RP
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Kyle Finnegan DET RP
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Tyler Holton DET RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen
Jansen has been pretty shaky of late, allowing four runs, three earned, in his latest outing Sunday, which might be dangerous given manager A.J. Hinch's preference for closing committees. But where else does he have to turn, realistically?

Houston Astros
Pecking order
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Josh Hader HOU RP
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Bryan King HOU RP
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Bryan Abreu HOU RP
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Steven Okert HOU RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Josh Hader

Kansas City Royals
Pecking order
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Alex Lange KC RP
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Daniel Lynch KC RP
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Matt Strahm KC RP
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John Schreiber KC RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Alex Lange

Los Angeles Angels
Pecking order
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Kirby Yates LAA RP
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Sam Bachman LAA RP
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Ryan Zeferjahn LAA RP
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Sammy Natera LAA RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? nobody

Los Angeles Dodgers
Pecking order
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Edwin Diaz LAD RP
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Tanner Scott LAD RP
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Alex Vesia LAD RP
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Kyle Hurt LAD RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Edwin Diaz, Tanner Scott
Though he entered Sunday's game in the seventh inning, Scott has pretty much secured the closer role in the immediate term, with each of his previous five appearances being for a save. He may only have a few more weeks in the role, though, with Diaz (loose bodies in elbow) back to throwing bullpen sessions.

Miami Marlins
Pecking order
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Pete Fairbanks MIA RP
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Michael Petersen MIA RP
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John King MIA RP
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Calvin Faucher MIA RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Pete Fairbanks

Milwaukee Brewers
Pecking order
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Trevor Megill MIL RP
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Abner Uribe MIL RP
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Aaron Ashby MIL RP
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Chad Patrick MIL RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Trevor Megill

Minnesota Twins
Pecking order
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Yoendrys Gomez MIN RP
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Anthony Banda MIN RP
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Andrew Morris MIN RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Yoendrys Gomez
Gomez has recorded six of the Twins' past nine saves and has more than three times as many saves as anyone else on the team. He isn't being deployed exclusively in the ninth, but he's as clear of a front-runner as this team has had all season.

New York Mets
Pecking order
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Devin Williams NYM RP
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Luke Weaver NYM RP
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Brooks Raley NYM RP
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A.J. Minter NYM RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Devin Williams

New York Yankees
Pecking order
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David Bednar NYY RP
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Fernando Cruz NYY RP
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Brent Headrick NYY RP
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Camilo Doval NYY RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? David Bednar

Philadelphia Phillies
Pecking order
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Jhoan Duran PHI RP
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Orion Kerkering PHI RP
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Brad Keller PHI RP
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Jose Alvarado PHI RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran

Pittsburgh Pirates
Pecking order
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Gregory Soto PIT RP
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Dennis Santana PIT RP
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Evan Sisk PIT RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Gregory Soto
Soto has had the job on lockdown since way back in early May, but the cracks have begun to show as he's allowed 10 runs, nine earned, in his past seven appearances. It's unclear where the Pirates would turn next, which probably buys Soto some time.

San Diego Padres
Pecking order
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Mason Miller SD RP
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Jason Adam SD RP
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Adrian Morejon SD RP
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Jeremiah Estrada SD RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Mason Miller

San Francisco Giants
Pecking order
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Caleb Kilian SF RP
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Keaton Winn SF RP
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Ryan Walker SF RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Caleb Kilian
Manager Tony Vitello doesn't always reserve Caleb Kilian for the ninth, but the hard-throwing right-hander has become the clear front-runner for saves here, particularly with Keaton Winn sidelined by an elbow strain.

Seattle Mariners
Pecking order
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Andres Munoz SEA RP
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Jose Ferrer SEA RP
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Eduard Bazardo SEA RP
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Matt Brash SEA RP
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Gabe Speier SEA RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz

St. Louis Cardinals
Pecking order
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Riley O'Brien STL RP
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JoJo Romero STL RP
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George Soriano STL RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Riley O'Brien

Tampa Bay Rays
Pecking order
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Bryan Baker TB RP
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Kevin Kelly TB RP
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Garrett Cleavinger TB RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Bryan Baker

Texas Rangers
Pecking order
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Jacob Latz TEX RP
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Jake Junis TEX RP
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Tyler Alexander TEX RP
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Peyton Gray TEX RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Jacob Latz
Tyler Alexander recorded a save both Saturday and Sunday, but Jacob Latz has been too good for me to believe his job is in jeopardy. Alexander's usage was more likely a byproduct of the Rangers having had a bunch of save chances recently, requiring Latz to work five times in a seven-day span.

Toronto Blue Jays
Pecking order
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Louie Varland TOR RP
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Jeff Hoffman TOR RP
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Tyler Rogers TOR RP
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Braydon Fisher TOR RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Louie Varland

Washington Nationals
Pecking order
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Clayton Beeter WAS RP
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Richard Lovelady WAS RP
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PJ Poulin WAS RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Clayton Beeter
Sort of like the Giants' Caleb Kilian, Beeter is more of a loose front-runner for saves than a confirmed closer, often entering games in the seventh and eighth innings. It's doubtful that anyone else in the Nationals bullpen would get more consistent chances than he would, though.

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