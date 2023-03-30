Wainwright (groin) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
Wainwright is projected to miss the first month of the 2023 regular season because of a groin strain that he suffered during a workout with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Miles Mikolas is taking the ball for the Cardinals on Opening Day.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Playing catch from 120 feet•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Will start on IL with groin strain•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Starting against Cuba on Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: To start WBC opener for USA•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Battling lower back discomfort•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Working through hitch in delivery•