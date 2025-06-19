default-cbs-image
Herrera is not in the lineup for the second game Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

The last game Herrera did not play in was May 10 as he has started in every game since then. He went 2-for-4 and came across as a run in the the Cardinals' 5-4 win over the White Sox in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday.

