The Cubs transferred Sampson (knee) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Nick Burdi, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa. Sampson isn't expected to return until July at the earliest after he underwent a meniscal debridement procedure on his right knee earlier this month.