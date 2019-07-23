Cubs' Alec Mills: No-decision against Giants
Mills didn't factor into the decision against the Giants on Monday, giving up two earned runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings, striking out five and walking one as the Cubs eventually fell 5-4.
Mills hurled a quality start in his first outing of the season against the Reds, but didn't fare quite as well this time, as he found himself unable to make it out of the fifth inning before departing the contest after tossing 76 pitches. Still, the 27-year-old has held his own over his two outings, so he could see at least one more turn in the rotation, as the Cubs still need an extra arm with Cole Hamels (oblique) on the injured list.
